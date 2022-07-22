The White Lake Youth Sports Club often tries to find chances to help families when tragedy strikes. But when Whitehall student Ava Vanderstelt, who had played in the White Lake Breakers soccer program since the beginning, passed away this winter after a hospitalization, there was no obvious need for the things the club usually does to help, like refunding registration fees for the tragically passed or providing some sort of financial aid to the family as it did when one youth player was undergoing cancer treatments in Grand Rapids.
Instead, the club launched a new way to give back, one that will keep Vanderstelt's memory alive: An annual scholarship to a Breakers player that exemplifies Ava's qualities of loyalty and determination but also keeping teammates loose with a fun-loving attitude. Each year's winner will have their Breakers fees remitted for the season.
The club announced the first recipient of that scholarship Saturday, July 9: Audrey Conners, another Whitehall student. Fittingly enough, Conners was a friend and teammate of Vanderstelt's.
"When I think of Audrey and Ava’s personalities, they were very similar when it came to being selfless and determined to conquer all and every hurdle throughout the soccer season, indoor or out," Brandan Pranger, the club's director of coaching said. "(She and Ava) were always teaming up against us coaches with water bottle fights and stealing my hats in the fall. When I picture an athlete that has your back no matter what on and off the field, I picture Audrey.
"Audrey Conners...has always lived up to any coach's expectations on and off the field. She has set the standard for the Breakers with her grit, determination and 110% 'leave it all on the field' mentality!! She’s every coach's dream player, willing to do anything the team needs and always quick to be the voice of help and explanation for her teammates."
Pranger, who coached Vanderstelt and Conners, was instrumental in making the selection. The club's soccer commissioner, Sarah Balaskovitz, said Conners was extremely excited to be the first player to receive the honor.
When in the planning stages for the award, Balaskovitz was clear that she did not want it to be something players had to apply for or that would require an essay. Instead, the award will be determined by coaching staffs in the appropriate age group. While no hard and fast rule has been determined, Balaskovitz said the award will likely always go to a middle school or high school-aged girls player for the Breakers.
"We just want to recognize and not let the memory of her go away," Balaskovitz said. "Her family is really working on that Hope (Squad) Foundation and getting Hope Squads started in all the schools around here. I don't think they want people to stop talking about her and we don't either. She had played White Lake Breakers since we started it. Her teammates are still playing. We don't want that to go away and not talk about her anymore."