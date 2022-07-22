07-24-22.wb.vanderstelt award audrey conners.jpg

Whitehall student Audrey Conners was named the first recipient of the Ava Vanderstelt award earlier this summer. Conners was the late Vanderstelt's friend and teammate.

 WHITE LAKE SOCCER CLUB/Photo illustration

The White Lake Youth Sports Club often tries to find chances to help families when tragedy strikes. But when Whitehall student Ava Vanderstelt, who had played in the White Lake Breakers soccer program since the beginning, passed away this winter after a hospitalization, there was no obvious need for the things the club usually does to help, like refunding registration fees for the tragically passed or providing some sort of financial aid to the family as it did when one youth player was undergoing cancer treatments in Grand Rapids.

