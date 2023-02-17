For the first time ever, the White Lake area will host a PGA Drive, Chip and Putt event, hoping to qualify a young local golfer to the 2024 national event at Augusta National Golf Club.
Drive, Chip and Putt is modeled after the NFL's Punt, Pass and Kick program and other similar events. It is a free junior skills competition open to players ages seven through 15.
"We've been applying to host one for years and finally got it," White Lake Golf Club president Frank Lundell said.
The White Lake event is set for Saturday, June 17. Those who advance will reach the sub-regional qualifier at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Belmont Aug. 26, and from there competition moves to the regional round at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 9.
Registration is required for the free event and is open now. More information is available at drivechipandputt.com.