WHITEHALL — After years of trying to get a PGA Drive, Chip and Putt qualifier event at White Lake Golf Club, club pro Bill Borgman couldn't have been more pleased with how the event turned out last Saturday.
"We didn't know what to expect, because we had never really hosted one and never really been to one," Borgman said. "The support staff from the PGA of Michigan is great and walked us through everything. It's pretty cut and dried, but we couldn't do it without our volunteers."
For their part, the folks from the PGA of Michigan, including activities director/player development coordinator Madison Maurier, said WLGC and its volunteers did an outstanding job hosting the event. Maurier said during awards presentations that she didn't say it everywhere she went, but WLGC's work hosting the event was wonderful.
"Bill did an amazing job organizing and just making sure all of our volunteers were on top of it," Maurier said. "They watched all the videos. They prepared the right way. They did all of the setup and they completely nailed it. They did amazing."
Nearly 50 participants across all age groups came out to the club's driving range and practice facility to test their skills and try to earn a spot in the Aug. 26 subregional event at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Belmont. The top two finishers in each age group (7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15) advanced.
Competitors first went to the driving range and were awarded points based on the length of three drives. From there, they moved to the ridge of the practice greens and worked on chipping, then to another area of the greens for putting. Points were awarded in those skills based on how close each attempt came to going in the hole. Each participant made three attempts in each skill.
Borgman enjoyed seeing so many young players out on the course, and, being the Whitehall golf coach, also got the chance to see some of the players who he'll soon be joining on the course for high school meets.
Growing the game is the goal of Drive, Chip and Putt, and Maurier said attending the events - she's at 18 of them each year - is one of the highlights of her job.
"It's growing the game, for sure," Maurier said. "It's introducing so many kids on so many levels to golf. They can be a brand-new beginner and they can be competing at local tournaments. They enjoy it just as much."
Advancing to the Aug. 26 Boulder Creek qualifier in the 7-9 age group were Deacon Sibley and Beau Berry for the boys and Talia Josephson and Margaret Dobry for the girls. Despite their age, each player looked like seasoned veterans in the competition; Josephson and Dobry each sank putts to earn the maximum point total for that attempt.
In the 10-11 age group, Asa Proctor and Cooper Tawoda advanced for the boys, and Harper Braun and Brooklyn Boardway moved on for the girls. In the 12-13 age group, Alex Annema and Daniel Weinle earned the top two spots for the boys, while Blake Hurley was the lone girls competitor in that group.
JV Sibley, Deacon's brother, joined Cruz Beckstrom in qualifying from the 14-15 age group, and Riley Shafer and Madelyn Erndteman earned the spots for the girls.
JV Sibley claimed the top score among all competitors, earning 105 points, and Shafer's 77 points marked the top girls score of the day.