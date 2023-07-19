MUSKEGON — The White Lake Little League Majors All-Star team came up just short Sunday in its bid to repeat as district champions, falling to Beach 4-3 at Pine Park in Muskegon.
The White Lake team put together a late rally, scoring a run in the sixth and final inning and bringing the winning run to the plate, but Beach brought in reliever Brett Lee for the final two outs, and Lee recorded a strikeout and induced a flyout to end the game.
The White Lake squad trailed 3-0 early in the game, but battled back in the fourth inning when Emmett (last names were not provided) laced a double and later scored his team's first run. White Lake added another run later in the inning by taking advantage of some Beach fielding miscues.
White Lake escaped a fifth-inning jam to stay in the game, managing to not yield a run after Beach put runners on second and third with nobody out. A clutch defensive play was part of that effort, as the White Lake catcher chased down a wild pitch and threw the lead runner out at the plate. A strikeout and groundout followed.
Beach got its own escape in the bottom half of the fifth when the first two White Lake batters reached base, but couldn't get them home after consecutive force-outs at third base. Beach then added an insurance run in the sixth.
Triston delivered a run-scoring single in the bottom half of the inning to get back within one run, but Lee came in and shut the door.