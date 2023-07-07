Whitehall Township will soon add six more pickleball courts to its existing six, thanks in large part to the efforts of its devoted local players, and when complete will have the largest pickleball facility in Muskegon County.
The existing six courts, located in the park adjacent to the township hall, have grown so popular, say local players, that throughout the morning hours and into the afternoon, the courts are backed up with as many as two dozen people waiting for an available spot. Six courts allow play for up to 24 people.
That congestion could soon be getting relieved, as six tennis courts, located 100 feet or so from the pickleball courts, that had largely been unused for the past few years are in the process of being converted into additional pickleball courts. This week, fencing is being put in that will coincide with the new courts, and the hope is to complete the conversion in the fall.
The budget for the full project is $95,000, but since last fall, White Lake Pickleball Club players have already raised roughly half of that amount. The club includes nearly 200 active members from both Whitehall and Montague, said Glenn William, a summer resident who has spearheaded the project. Those players have been a huge part of pushing things forward.
"Being a vacationer up here most of my life and not living here, it's been cool to see the combination of community support, player support and township support through (American Rescue Plan Act) funding," William said.
Pickleball is, essentially, a smaller version of tennis. Courts are 44 feet by 20 feet and are divided into four squares; while singles play is available, in doubles play players must stay within their squares, and the ball is not as bouncy as a tennis ball is. Because of those differences, emphasis is more on reaction time than running or exertion.
The growth of pickleball locally mirrors the growth of the game nationwide; from 2021-23, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, it is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. three straight years, and participation in the game has doubled in less than a decade. William said public pickleball facilities exist throughout West Michigan, from Grand Rapids to Ludington.
Pickleball gained attention early from older folks, many of whom enjoyed tennis but found the smaller version of the game more accessible. Recent growth, William said, has come from the younger crowd; he said nearly 30 percent of players now are ages 18-34.
"What's so good about this sport is, it's multi-generational," said Becky Hendrickson, another local club member. "It's more of a retired sport, but we have more young kids coming in who are in high school. I play with my grandchildren, who are 10 and 8. You can play with your parents, grandparents, kids and grandkids. It's not specific to a certain age group."
William, as part of a seven-member committee within the club (Hendrickson is also on the committee, with William describing her as "my right-hand person"), is currently leading the next phase of the projecteeking donations from local businesses to help cover the remaining cost. With $30,000 of the project set to come from the township's existing parks and recreation fund, he estimates he would need $25,000 in business donations for the project to be fully funded.
The club credits Whitehall Township supervisor Arnie Erb and his board for supporting the project throughout the process. The township has allowed tax-deductible donations to be made to the pickleball project, which William said has been a major help.
Erb said he's been impressed by the initiative the club has taken, including putting in the time to clear out brush and debris on the unused tennis courts. (Erb said he can't recall ever seeing people playing tennis on the courts in his time with the township.)
"The donations, of course, are always nice when people are enthused enough about something to donate towards it, but the physical time they're spending and work they're doing, to see people involved in that way and in the community and in the parks and recreation area, it's always exciting," Erb said. "It's hard to get motivated to do a big project unless you see people really want it. To see people go out and working themselves...to see that kind of involvement, that makes everyone else more enthused."
Erb added that the township is planning other park upgrades to coincide with the new courts, like a seasonal parking lot. Hendrickson said the club hopes to connect the two courts in the future, showing the social aspect of the game.
"It's a social sport," Hendrickson said. "You grow to love the people you play with and you become a family. We want to connect the two courts. That's what the center pavilion would be for, is for people to socialize and catch up."
Erb said local residents have given him positive feedback about the renovations to the courts and the park in general, and he's hopeful the changes will make the park even better.
"They're happy to see the progress," Erb said. "I was talking with someone (Thursday) morning and they're really pleased to see the activity and improvements we're making. It's going to be nice for all the residents and anyone that likes to use the park.
"Just in general, the public seems to be happy about it and in favor of it. I haven't really heard anything negative about it."