The White Lake area had a huge part in Muskegon Community College volleyball earning its second-best nationals finish in program history this past fall.

The Jayhawks placed 10th at this year’s National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II tournament, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Four players from White Lake schools — Montague’s Reilly Murphy and Raegan Murphy, Whitehall’s Maggie Evans and Reeths-Puffer’s Leah Ellis — were on the team.

MCC entered the tournament as the #11 seed and dropped its first match to #6 seed Scottsdale Community College in three straight games. However, the Jayhawks rallied from that disappointment and won twice in a row, over Bismarck State and Cape Fear, to reach the ninth-place match, a four-game loss to McHenry County.

“To make a run at nationals was very remarkable,” MCC coach Rick Rykse said. “It was a great accomplishment for our girls.”

Scottsdale went on to reach the national championship game and fall in a five-game thriller to Richard Bland, which didn’t surprise Rykse after seeing the way that team played against his Jayhawks. He said the top four teams at the tournament were a cut above everybody else.

“They’re good,” Rykse said of Scottsdale. “They honestly don’t have a weakness...From five to 16, we’re all competitive with each other. Grand Rapids finished 5th and we’d beaten them a month (prior) at their place. We’re in the mix from five to 10. We weren’t physical enough to compete with the top four teams.”

The Jayhawks had only eight available players for the tournament (a ninth suffered a season-ending injury earlier in the season), a much smaller roster than the opponents they faced. That gave the MCC matches a David-versus-Goliath feel, but Rykse said the small roster size was by design.

“I’ve had rosters of 12, 14, 15 players,” Rykse said. “One year, when I coached at Davenport, I had 22 kids on the roster. I deliberately had a smaller roster this year because I liked the players I had and wanted each of them to have a role.”

It helped that all nine players had plenty of experience playing with and against each other, because they were all from near the Muskegon area. Seven of the nine had been part of Rykse’s Inside Out club during their school days. Evans, the Murphys and Oakridge alum Brianna Benson were obviously familiar with each other from their West Michigan Conference clashes, and Ellis had seen all four in GMAA tournaments.

The volleyball was the main attraction, of course, but both twins said some of the most memorable moments of their time in Iowa came off the court.

“My favorite part was probably the banquet,” Raegan said. “We got all dressed up, all the teams did, and we got introduced to all the other teams. All the teams talked, and we made TikToks. We were there for volleyball, but we got time to be a team and create memories.”

The Murphys were two of only three sophomores on the team in 2022, and the only two who were returners — Ludington’s Elena Vaara, who transferred in, was the other — so they had an added connection to the freshman players, as they had helped coach the younger players at Inside Out during their freshman year at MCC.

“It was cool that we got to play on a real team together,” Reilly said. “We went from helping them out and making them better players to playing with them and seeing their skills develop.”

The Murphys were certainly two of the most important cogs of the team; Rykse, who’s coached 13 seasons at the school, said they are among the best sophomores the program has ever seen.

“Both of them were second team All-American, and it’s the first time we’ve ever had two All-Americans in the same year,” Rykse said. “They contributed in a huge way. They worked hard in season and out of season.”

The twins’ hard work was rewarded with offers from NAIA Division II McPherson College, located in Kansas. The duo said it was always important to them to stick together for collegiate volleyball, and especially given how far away they will soon be. However, they won’t only have each other; Bridget McHugh, a Reeths-Puffer grad who played at MCC with the Murphys, also moved on to McPherson and in fact referred Bulldogs’ coach Cory Cahill to them when she arrived there last year.

“She told the coach about us right when she transferred, and we’ve been in contact with the coach a little bit,” Reilly said of McHugh. “It’s thanks to her for getting our name to them. She’s always been someone we’ve looked up to as a person and as a player.”

Evans and Ellis, meanwhile, will presumably be back on the Jayhawks’ roster again next year, along with six other projected returnees. Although the Murphys and Vaara take much of the offensive attack with them to their next destinations (Vaara transferred to NCAA Division II Grand Valley State), Rykse is excited for the possibilities with those six players, especially now having the experience of a national tournament run.

“Hopefully all our freshmen, especially Maggie and Leah, are ready to step up and assume bigger roles this year,” Rykse said. “Hopefully seeing how far we went this year makes them see they want to be a bigger part of everything we do next year. It’s got to come from them and our other (current) freshmen.”