MUSKEGON — Several local players participated in Tuesday's Next Level Players all-star softball game at Oakridge Tuesday night, won 4-3 by the Red team in its last at-bat over the Blue squad.
The game lasted 10 innings, a length determined prior to the game to allow time to get each player into the game.
Montague's Presley Davis and Reeths-Puffer's Caitlynn Duffey teamed up to open the scoring for the Red team in the first inning. Davis singled, advanced to third on an error, and scored on a single by Duffey.
Duffey also pitched in the game, striking out five batters in four innings.
Whitehall coach Denis Koegel was among the three coaches selected to lead the Red team in the game.
Other White Lake-area players to participate in the game were Illeana Hatcher and Alexis Taylor of Whitehall, along with injured Kyleigh Martin as an honorary captain, as well as Paige Primmer and Alyssa Sahlhoff of Reeths-Puffer.