Several former White Lake area athletes excelled both in competition and in the classroom this academic year at Muskegon Community College, earning spots on the National Junior College Athletic Association all-academic teams.
White Lake sports alumni earn academic honors at MCC
- Andy Roberts
-
- Updated
Tags
Andy Roberts
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.