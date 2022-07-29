07-31-22.wb.kendall jones.jpg

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Reeths-Puffer alum Kendall Jones is shown in action for the Muskegon Community College soccer team. Jones is one of two former Rocket athletes who earned a 4.0 GPA this academic year for the Jayhawks.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Several former White Lake area athletes excelled both in competition and in the classroom this academic year at Muskegon Community College, earning spots on the National Junior College Athletic Association all-academic teams.

