Whitehall alum Libby Bigelow's Olympic trial experience was everything she could've asked for when she ran in the marathon trials Feb. 29 in Atlanta.
First, and most importantly, was her performance; while Bigelow fell short of her primary goal of setting a new personal best in the race, she achieved her secondary goal by significantly outperforming her ranking heading in. Running a time of 2:45:39, just a couple of minutes shy of a PR, Bigelow placed 134th out of the 390 women who finished. Her ranking had been 299th to begin the trials.
Even not setting a personal best had its own triumphs for Bigelow, because the Atlanta course was unanimously considered a very difficult one. It consisted of three six-mile loops and one final eight-mile loop, which took runners under a bridge which contained the Olympic rings from when the city hosted the 1996 Games. Unlike many marathon courses, it contained several hairpin turns, and it also contained lots of hills. On top of that, winds that exceeded 20 miles an hour on race day made things even more taxing.
"You try to prepare, but you're never as prepared as you think you are," Bigelow said. "Even if you listen to some of the elites' interviews, everyone said it was the hardest course they'd ever run. The course definitely lived up to its hilliness...You were battling the wind and the hills. You had to be that much more mentally tough."
