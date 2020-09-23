MUSKEGON — Whitehall and Montague again finished second and third, respectively, in both races of Tuesday's West Michigan Conference jamboree at Oakridge.
Nine points separated the Vikings and Wildcats in the boys' race, and Montague edged Mason County Central by seven for third place.
Each local squad had two top-10 finishers in the boys' race, led by Whitehall's Riley Buys and Addison Bluhm. Buys finished fourth with a time of 17:49.9, and Bluhm was fifth in a time of 18:02.3. Wildcat top-10 finishers were Cale Coppess in eighth (18:27.6) and Kaden Hainer in 10th (18:43.9).
Viking scorers also included Carter McIlroy in 12th (19:00.7), Tyler Dickinson (26th, 20:31.4) and Jacob Bush in 28th (20:32.8). Montague for scoring runs from Owen Fairchild in 16th (19:21.4), Conner Raeth in 18th (19:24.9) and Aidan Perreault in 35th (21:53.5).
In the girls' race, Whitehall's Ariana Treat and Hayli Fagan each finished in the top 10 — Treat in sixth (21:20.8) and Fagan in ninth (22:06.4). Isabelle Auch led the Wildcats with a seventh-place finish (21:33.7), followed by Dreea Atchison in 12th place (22:34.7).
Whitehall's Olivia Tjapkes (17th, 23:25.2), Bailey Pierson (19th, 23:38.9) and Allison Tate (20th, 23:56.9) each reached the top 20. For Montague, Erica Peets (14th, 23:08.5), Sheldin Beishuizen (22nd, 24:05.4) and Lily Seaver (27th, 25:36.5) added scoring runs.