WHITEHALL — On an exciting Tuesday of baseball at Whitehall, rivals Whitehall and Montague split a West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader, each in one-run games.
The Vikings won the opener in walk-off style, 4-3, before Montague held on for a 3-2 win in the nightcap.
Ryne Christensen delivered the winning hit in game one, singling to right field to score Kyle Stratton from second base. The game was tied at three for nearly three consecutive innings before the Vikings scored the winning run.
Whitehall (7-4, 1-2 WMC Lakes) manufactured its first run in the first inning, as Stratton singled, advanced to second on a groundout and stole third before scoring on a Montague error. The Wildcats (8-7, 4-2 WMC Lakes) tied it in the third in similar fashion; Ryver Jarka reached on an error, stole second and came around to score on another error.
The Vikings quickly responded. Stratton singled to lead off the bottom of the third, then Isaac VanAmberg did too. Landon Howe scored Stratton on a groundout, and Jaden Brinkert reached on an error that allowed VanAmberg to score, making it 3-1.
An RBI double by Owen Petersen in the fourth and a sacrifice fly by Nick Moss in the fifth tied it up, and that's where things stayed until the final run. Chase Gowell kept it tied in the bottom of the inning by throwing out VanAmberg at the plate, and no one else reached second until Stratton did in the seventh on his way home.
Both Stratton and Kade Johnson pitched well in the game; Stratton allowed five hits and one earned run and Johnson surrendered eight hits and two earned runs. Each hurler struck out six.
In game two, Montague quickly jumped ahead on a RBI single by Bryton Belinger, scoring courtesy runner Jimmy Thommen. The 'Cats maintained a 1-0 edge until the sixth, when Stratton made a heads-up play on the bases by tagging up at third base when teammate Christensen lined into a double play. While Montague recorded the two outs, Stratton raced home to make it 1-1.
The 'Cats went ahead for good in the bottom of the sixth on a run-scoring triple from Kade Johnson. He then scored on a Whitehall balk. Whitehall pushed back in the seventh, getting the tying run into scoring position, but couldn't finish the comeback.
Owen Petersen had a great game for Montague, allowing only two hits and no runs in five innings, and Moss got the win in relief. Christensen also pitched well for the Vikes, allowing five hits and two earned runs.