MUSKEGON — Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer split a doubleheader on a hot afternoon at R-P Thursday. The Vikings rolled in game one, 12-2, before the Rockets bounced back for a 6-3 win in the nightcap.
Whitehall (12-20) dominated from the get-go in game one, ripping off 16 hits and scoring three or more runs in three different innings to end the game by mercy rule after six. Illeana Hatcher, Greta Hosticka and Hailey Carnes racked up three hits each, and Makenna Russell had two hits and drove in three runs. Kyleigh Martin and Alexis Taylor each had two hits as well. Martin pitched the game and allowed just three hits, striking out 10.
In game two, the Rockets (13-14) were the ones to get off to the hot start, scoring twice in the second inning. They led throughout the game. Caitlynn Duffey had a big game for the Rockets, with three hits and two RBI. Natalie Kunnen drove in two runs. Duffey pitched well, allowing seven hits in 6 1/3 innings but striking out 15 Viking batters. Martin blasted her 11th home run of the season for Whitehall and also tripled in the game, and Alyssa Taylor had two hits. Vikings' coach Denis Koegel noted that Duffey had one-hit Whitehall the last time she'd toed the slab in this matchup, so even in defeat, the seven hits represented a large improvement.