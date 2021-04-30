WHITEHALL — A seventh-inning collapse gave Shelby nine runs and the lead in game one of Thursday's West Michigan Conference doubleheader, but Whitehall displayed toughness and scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to get the win in walk-off style, 12-11.
The second game was suspended due to darkness in the fifth with Whitehall leading 8-0.
Shelby's seventh-inning rally relied mostly on timely hitting; only two of the Tigers' 11 runs in the game were unearned.
"We were really lucky to win this game," Whitehall coach Warren Zweigle. "Give Shelby credit for battling back in the top of the seventh. I am really super proud that these kids didn't quit and batted back themselves to win the game in the bottom of the seventh.
The Viking offense took advantage of 15 walks at the plate to overcome a 12-7 deficit in hits. Connor Young led the offense with two hits, including a triple, scoring three times and driving in a run. He also walked twice. Aiden Raymond drew three walks and drove in a run. Ryan Findorff and Jaden Brinkert each drove in a pair of runs.
Cayden Ritchie got the win on the mound after getting the last out of the seventh. Raymond pitched the bulk of the game, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing six runs (four earned) on 11 hits. He struck out nine.