Whitehall brought its big bats to Tuesday's West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader against Orchard View, scoring 13 runs in both ends of a sweep. The Vikings won by scores of 13-0 and 13-8.
The Vikes (14-8, 5-3 WMC Lakes) ripped off multiple runs in each of their four trips to the plate in the mercy rule-shortened game one, fueled by four extra-base hits. Jaden Brinkert had a triple and a double, scored three times and drove in two runs. Ryne Christensen and Noah Meinert each also had two hits, and Christensen drove in three runs. Kyle Stratton and Isaac VanAmberg also plated a pair apiece. Christensen pitched a shortened five-hit shutout, striking out three.
In the nightcap, Stratton exploded offensively, delivering a three-run double in the second inning and blasting a solo home run in the seventh among his four hits. He drove in five runs and scored three more. Maddox Varela added three hits and two runs, and Brinkert had two hits and three runs. Jack McDowell got the win, allowing three earned runs on three hits in five innings with five strikeouts.