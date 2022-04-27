Whitehall couldn't find a way to get anyone across the plate Tuesday in a West Michigan Conference doubleheader against Ravenna, losing 1-0 and 9-0. The defeats extended the Vikings' losing skid to seven games.
The opener was a closely-played and well-played defensive game for both teams, with only seven combined hits and three errors between the teams. The Bulldogs scored the game's only run in the fourth inning.
Ryne Christensen pitched well for the second straight game, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out six, but took the loss. Landon Howe led the Whitehall (2-7, 2-4 WMC) offense with a hit and two walks.
The Ravenna offense caught fire late in game two, scoring six runs in the last two innings to break open a close game. Howe had a pair of hits in the defeat.