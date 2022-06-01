WHITEHALL — Whitehall easily dispatched Orchard View Tuesday, 9-0, to advance to the district semifinals.
Whitehall blew the game open with four runs in the fifth inning, extending its lead to 5-0, and kept adding on over the final two frames.
Viking pitcher Ryne Christensen overwhelmed the Cardinals' bats, allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out 11. Christensen also walked, scored a run and drove in two runs at the plate on sacrifice flies.
The bottom of Whitehall's order was big in the win, with #8 and #9 hitters Ryan Goodrich and Isaac VanAmberg each collecting two hits. Landon Howe had two RBI and Jaden Brinkert drew three walks.