WHITEHALL — Whitehall lost both its games Saturday at a home invitational, falling 4-3 to Wayland and 14-8 to Kalamazoo Loy Norrix.
The Wayland game was a pitcher's duel until the fifth inning, when each team scored two runs. The squads traded a single run each in the sixth, but in the seventh, it was Wayland who pushed across the winning score. Kyle Stratton had two hits and two RBI for the Vikings. Christian Smolen pitched solidly, striking out five in 5 2/3 innings.
The Norrix game got away from Whitehall quickly, as the Knights scored 12 times in the first two innings. The Vikings got just four hits in the game. Jack McDowell drove in two runs.