FREMONT — Whitehall lost a non-league doubleheader to Fremont Wednesday by scores of 10-5 and 2-1.
The second game went into extra innings tied at one after Whitehall scored its lone run in the sixth inning and the Packers rallied for one in the seventh. Fremont then scored the winning run in the eighth. Cayden Ritchie drove in the Vikings' only run, and Whitehall managed three hits. Christian Smolen pitched a strong game, striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings.
Whitehall led game one 5-3 after four innings, but Fremont ripped off six runs in the fifth to go ahead for good. The Vikings had only four hits in the game, but took advantage of walks to take the early lead before Fremont rallied. Ritchie, Jaden Brinkert and Ryan Findorff each drew two free passes.