Whitehall lost game one of Wednesday's West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader to Oakridge, 9-3. The second game of the set was rained out and postponed to Thursday, April 27.
The game got away from the Vikings (2-3, 0-1 WMC Lakes) in the third inning, which saw the Eagles score seven times. They took advantage of two Whitehall errors in the frame.
Kyle Stratton got the scoring started in the top of the third by lashing a home run to left field. Maddox Varela and Noah Meinert each doubled in the game, and Varela and Jack McDowell both drove in a run.
Taryn Hardy pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief for Whitehall, striking out five and allowing no earned runs on seven hits.