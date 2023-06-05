A six-run seventh inning by Fruitport denied Whitehall a berth in the district finals Saturday, as the Vikings fell 14-12 to end their season.
Whitehall (22-15) allowed six runs in the first inning, too, but battled back with an eight-run explosion in the third to take a 9-8 lead. Brock Morningstar lashed an RBI double in the rally, and Kyle Stratton capped it with a bases-loaded three-run double.
The Vikings extended the lead with three more runs in the fourth. The score stood at 12-8 until the final inning, when Fruitport unleashed another six-run rally with one out, ripping five hits and drawing a walk along the way.
The Vikings loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but couldn't get the big hit needed to tie the game.
Noah Meinert banged out three singles in the game, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Isaac VanAmberg had two hits, as did Morningstar. Ryne Christensen and Jack McDowell each drew two walks and scored twice.