Whitehall lost a pair of games Saturday at its home invitational. The Vikings lost a 16-1 game by mercy rule to North Muskegon and dropped a 7-4 battle to Bay City John Glenn.
The Vikings (7-6) hung with North Muskegon until the Norsemen dropped two runs in the third and 10 in the fourth to end the game. Whitehall managed three hits in the game and Landon Howe drove in the only run with a double.
Against Glenn, the Viking bats were silenced until late, and their comeback effort fell short on a strikeout with the potential tying run at the plate. RBI singles by Ryne Christensen and Jaden Brinkert put Whitehall in position to rally in the seventh inning. Brady Morningstar had three hits, and Howe and Christensen each aded two. Brinkert pitched well, allowing one earned run in 3 2/3 innings.