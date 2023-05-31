Whitehall tuned up for the weekend's district tournament Tuesday with a doubleheader loss to Coopersville. The Broncos won the games by scores of 10-3 and 4-3.
Coopersville scored the winning run in game two on a Viking error in the sixth inning, one of three they committed in the game. Whitehall got the tying run into scoring position in the seventh, but was unable to even the score.
Isaac VanAmberg got two hits in the game and Ryne Christensen ripped a two-run triple. Kyle Stratton and Taryn Hardy combined for three shutout innings on the mound.
Coopersville jumped on the Vikes (22-14) in game one, scoring four times in the first inning. Whitehall got back within one in the third, but couldn't get any closer. Seven Whitehall batters got one hit apiece, including a double each by Brock Morningstar and Christensen.