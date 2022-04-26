WHITEHALL — Whitehall took a tough-luck sweep at home against Mason County Central Monday, losing two close games 3-1 and 5-2.
In game one, the Spartans' Will Chye connected on a tiebreaking seventh-inning home run to propel MCC to the win. The Vikings (2-5, 2-2 West Michigan Conference) tied the game 1-1 in the fifth inning on an Evan Ritchie sacrifice fly. Isaac VanAmberg pitched well, striking out eight, walking four and allowing only two hits in six innings. Landon Howe and Maddox Varela each got two hits, and Howe scored the Vikes' only run.
Game two also saw MCC break a 1-1 tie, but this time it occurred in the fourth inning, a four-run outburst. Chye was again at the center of it, driving in a run and scoring twice.
On the Vikings' side, VanAmberg and Jaden Brinkert each got two hits. Varela drove in a run. Jack McDowell pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings of relief, striking out four.