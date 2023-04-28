Whitehall earned an impressive 7-0 win over Oakridge Thursday, handing the Eagles their first West Michigan Conference Lakes defeat.
The game concluded last week's doubleheader. Game two between the teams was wiped out by rain.
The Vikings' pitching and defense have been key for them all year, and Isaac VanAmberg delivered maybe the best example yet Thursday. VanAmberg fired a one-hit gem, striking out 10 and walking four.
Ryan Goodrich ripped a two-run triple in the second inning to open the scoring and then scored on the same play due to an Eagles' error, staking Whitehall to the only lead it would need. Landon Howe had an RBI double in the third.