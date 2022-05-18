Whitehall salvaged a split Tuesday with West Michigan Conference runner-up North Muskegon Tuesday, winning the second game 4-2 after a 9-5 loss in the opener.
The Vikings' win made them the only team besides league unbeaten Montague to knock off the Norsemen in conference action.
Kyle Stratton pitched a great game in the nightcap, striking out seven and allowing five hits with only one walk. Ryne Christensen lashed a triple and drove in two runs in the third inning, putting the Viking ahead for good, and Landon Howe doubled.
In the opener, Stratton and Howe each got two hits, and Noah Meinert doubled and drove in three runs, but the Vikings (9-18, 5-7 WMC) surrendered a 5-0 lead. The Norsemen scored five times in the fifth to take the lead.