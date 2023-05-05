Whitehall played good all-around games Thursday and earned a sweep of Shelby by scores of 9-3 and 8-2.
The Vikings (11-7) broke open a close opener with a five-run fifth inning, highlighted by RBI doubles from Isaac VanAmberg and Ryne Christensen. Kyle Stratton went 3-for-3 in the leadoff spot, including two doubles, and Christensen also had three hits and drove in two runs. Nolan Taranko and VanAmberg added two hits apiece. Jack McDowell picked up the win, striking out six and walking five in four two-hit innings.
In game two, the Vikings scored three times in each of their last two trips to the plate to again break open a close game. Landon Howe had an RBI double in the fifth inning and Stratton had one of his own in the sixth. Howe banged out three hits and Stratton, VanAmberg and McDowell had two hits each in the win. Jaden Brinkert pitched five dominant innings, striking out 11 and allowing one hit.