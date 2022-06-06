WHITEHALL — Whitehall couldn't hold on to an early lead Saturday against Spring Lake, losing a district semifinal showdown 8-3.
The Vikings (17-19) scored once each in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead, but the Lakers stormed back with four runs in the fourth to go ahead for good.
Isaac VanAmberg had two hits and an RBI to lead the Viking offense. Noah Meinert and Ryne Christensen each drew two walks and drove in a run. Kyle Stratton swiped two bases in the loss. Jaden Brinkert threw two shutout innings in relief, allowing one hit and one walk.