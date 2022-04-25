Whitehall went 0-2 Saturday at its home invitational, dropping a 5-0 decision to Freeland and losing a 12-10 thriller to Bay City John Glenn.
The Vikings (0-5) grabbed an early 7-0 lead in their second game with two runs in the first inning and five in the second, but were silenced from there until the seventh. By then, Glenn held a 12-7 lead, boosted by a seven-run fourth. Whitehall launched a late rally in the final inning but fell just short of tying things up.
Kyle Stratton had a big second game, going 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBI. Jack McDowell had two hits and Evan Ritchie brought home three runs. McDowell also pitched well in relief, throwing two shutout innings and allowing just one hit and three walks.
In the first game of the day, the Vikes were only able to scratch out four hits against a Falcon pitching staff that was on its game. Freeland scored all five of its runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Landon Howe got two of those four Whitehall hits. The offensive struggles spoiled a nice game by Ryne Christensen on the mound, as he fired four shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks.