Whitehall earned a pair of big West Michigan Conference wins to open its season Thursday, defeating Oakridge 5-2 and 5-3.
Pitcher Ryne Christensen led the Vikings to the game-one win with a great pitching performance. Christensen struck out 11 Eagles and allowed only four hits and two walks. At the plate, Jaden Brinkert and Kyle Stratton each got two hits and drove in two runs.
The second game was called due to darkness after five innings. Stratton picked up the win, striking out four and allowing five hits. Taryn Hardy got a pair of hits for the Vikings, and Noah Meinert had a big two-run double.