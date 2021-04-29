WHITEHALL — Whitehall lost a West Michigan Conference doubleheader to Ravenna Tuesday, 5-3 and 13-3.
Game one was scoreless for three innings before Ravenna scored five times in the next two. The Vikings outhit Ravenna 7-6 in the game, but four errors were costly. Aiden Raymond led the offense with two hits and an RBI, and Kyle Stratton drove in a run. Christian Smolen pitched five innings and struck out six.
"Christian Smolen actually pitched great, but we are just making too many key errors to compete with teams right now," Whitehall coach Warren Zweigle said of the opener.
Ravenna took command quickly with two first-inning runs in game two and cruised to the mercy-rule win. Cayden Ritchie had two RBI for the Vikings, who only managed two hits; Smolen had the other one and also drove in a run.
"We will get back to work in practice and keep getting better as the season progresses," Zweigle said.