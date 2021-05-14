GRANT — Whitehall and Grant played a pitching-optional contest Thursday, with the Vikings coming away with a 22-20 victory. The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was called in the third inning with Grant leading 12-5.
The Vikings drew 13 walks and were hit by seven pitches in a three-hour, 20-minute marathon of an opening game. Whitehall opened the game with six first-inning runs before falling behind 9-6. The Vikings then scored seven times in the fourth to go up 13-9, fell behind 15-13 in the bottom of the inning, then went ahead for good with an eight-run fifth, staving off a late Grant rally.
Connor Young collected three hits, two of them doubles, and four RBI, as well as three runs scored, and Jaden Brinkert had four hits, four runs and three RBI. Ryan Brandenburg also got two hits and drove in two runs. Kyle Stratton, Cayden Ritchie and Christian Smolen also plated two each.