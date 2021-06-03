HART — Whitehall enjoyed a dominating performance Tuesday against West Michigan Conference foe Hart, ending regular-season play with 16-0 and 7-0 wins.
The Vikings hit three home runs in the four-inning first game, capping the game with an 11-run fourth. They also combined for a four-inning no-hitter.
Jaden Brinkert, Aiden Raymond and Connor Young all hit home runs in the win; Young's was a grand slam. He had four hits and five RBI in all. Cayden Ritchie, Ryne Christensen, Brinkert and Ryan Findorff each had two hits. Christensen drove in three runs and Ritchie brought in two. On the mound, Christensen went three innings and Raymond pitched the fourth to secure the no-hitter. Christensen struck out three.
In game two, Whitehall pitchers allowed only five hits in a shutout and played errorless defense. Christian Smolen struck out six in three innings of work, and Ritchie and Kyle Stratton pitched the final three innings between them. The Vikings only had three hits, but took advantage of four Hart errors and five walks.