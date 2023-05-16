Whitehall split a West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader against Fremont Monday, losing a 4-2 game in the opener and winning the nightcap, 7-1.
All the scoring took place in two innings of the opener. The Vikes (18-10, 6-4 WMC Lakes) pushed across two runs, both on sacrifice bunts, in the first inning, but Fremont came back with four runs in the fourth to win the game. Whitehall managed four hits in the opener. Taryn Hardy pitched 3 2/3 strong innings of relief, allowing two hits and striking out five.
In game two, Whitehall broke open a 1-0 game with four runs in the fifth to secure the win. Kyle Stratton led the Viking bats with three hits and three runs, and Ryne Christensen and Landon Howe each had two hits. Christensen drove in three. Isaac VanAmberg and Hardy combined on a three-hitter.