Whitehall went 1-1 at Saturday's Hamilton Tournament, losing a tough 3-2 game to Oakland Christian before bouncing back for a 16-5 rout of Greenville.
All the runs in Whitehall's first game came in the first two innings. The Vikes (21-11) put two runners on with one out in the final inning, but a double play erased their hopes of victory. Whitehall also had a runner thrown out at home plate in the fifth inning, and a lineout with a runner on third in the fourth erased a scoring chance.
Isaac VanAmberg had two hits in the game, and Ryne Christensen took a tough loss, allowing only three hits and no earned runs while striking out nine.
Whitehall broke a 2-2 tie in the third inning of the Greenville game by ripping off nine runs, adding six more in the fourth to ensure a mercy-rule victory. Nolan Taranko had a RBI double in the third, and VanAmberg brought in two runs with a single. Landon Howe cracked a three-run homer in the fourth to bury the Yellow Jackets.
Christensen and VanAmberg each got three hits, and Howe, Taranko, Kyle Stratton, Jaden Brinkert, Noah Meinert and Taranko had two apiece. Three Whitehall pitchers combined to pick up the win on the mound.