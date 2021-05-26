WHITEHALL — Whitehall went 1-1 last Saturday at its home tournament, losing 6-2 to Bay City John Glenn and defeating Central Montcalm 12-7.
The teams were tied at two after the first inning of Whitehall's opener, and it stayed tied until Glenn poured on four runs in the sixth. Ryne Christensen got three of the Vikings' five hits in the game - all of which were singles - and Christian Smolen drove in two runs. Christensen pitched, allowing four earned runs and striking out two.
The Whitehall bats came alive against Central Montcalm, as five Vikings got multiple hits. Christensen and Jaden Brinkert each got three hits, and Connor Young, Cayden Ritchie and Smolen got two apiece. Young drove in three runs, and Christensen and Jack McDowell each brought in two. Aiden Raymond got the win, pitching 5 1/3 innings and striking out five.