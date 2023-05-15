Whitehall split its two games at Saturday's home tournament, losing a 3-2 battle to Ludington before bouncing back with a 4-1 win over Traverse City West.
Ludington strung together all three of its hits in the sixth inning to score all the runs it would need, spoiling a potential no-hitter by pitcher Ryne Christensen. The Vikings (17-9) got the tying run into scoring position in the seventh inning when Nolan Taranko reached on an error, but he was stranded at second base. Brock Morningstar got three hits for the Vikings. Christensen took a tough-luck loss, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs.
Whitehall broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run fifth against the Trojans to salvage a victory out of its day. Cash Bloomberg-Brown and Kyle Stratton had RBI singles in the pivotal inning. Jack McDowell pitched a great game to get the win, striking out six and walking two while allowing only four hits. Stratton had two hits and scored twice, and Noah Meinert doubled and tripled in the game.