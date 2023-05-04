Whitehall split a low-scoring West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader at Ludington Wednesday. The Vikings took a 3-1 win in game one but were shut out in the nightcap, 4-0.
Each team only got two hits in the opener, but Whitehall played effective small ball to make the most of its chances. One of the hits was a fourth-inning bunt single by Ryne Christensen, which followed Blake Morningstar reaching on an error. Morningstar was sacrificed to third by Noah Meinert and scored on a Ryan Goodrich sacrifice fly to tie the game.
Whitehall took the lead in the sixth when Morningstar walked, advanced to second on an error, was sacrificed to third and scored on a Goodrich groundout. In the seventh, Kyle Stratton singled and came aorund to score on a Isaac VanAmberg groundout.
Stratton was great on the mound, throwing a two-hitter and striking out seven.
The Vikings outhit Ludington 5-4 in the second game, but this time it was the Orioles taking advantage of their chances. Whitehall's best opportunity came in the fifth when it put two into scoring position with two out, but Jonny Weinert wriggled out of trouble. Taryn Hardy pitched three perfect innings in relief, striking out six.