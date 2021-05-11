WHITEHALL — Whitehall split a non-league doubleheader to Fremont last Friday, earning a 9-2 game two win after losing 18-6 in the opener.
Game two saw the Vikes go ahead for good with three runs in the first inning. Cayden Ritchie pitched well to get the win, going all seven innings, striking out five and allowing six hits and a walk. Ryan Findorff got three hits and drove in a pair of runs for Whitehall, and Ryne Christensen and Brendan Schmehil also plated two runs each. Christian Smolen got two hits.
In the first game, the Packers scored multiple times in five of the seven innings, capped by five runs in the seventh, and collected 21 hits off Whitehall pitching.