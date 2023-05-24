Whitehall splits its last West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader of the season against Manistee Tuesday. The Vikings won game one, 8-2, and dropped a tight second game, 3-2.
The Vikings (22-12, 7-5 WMC Lakes) jumped ahead quickly in the opener, scoring five first-inning runs. Ryan Goodrich's two-run double capped the fast start. By the time Manistee got on the board, Whitehall had an insurmountable lead. Viking pitchers Taryn Hardy and Kyle Stratton combined to allow only two hits and no earned runs, striking out seven. Ryne Christensen, Landon Howe and Isaac VanAmberg each got two hits in the game.
Whitehall tried to come back from a 3-0 deficit in game two, but fell short despite outhitting the Chippewas by a 5-2 margin. Manistee took advantage of two Whitehall errors on the same play to score its first two runs and added a third on a sacrifice bunt on the next play. Stratton drove in both Viking runs on separate RBI singles. VanAmberg took a bad-luck loss, allowing one hit in four innings.