MUSKEGON — A five-run explosion by Fruitport in the final inning of Saturday's district semifinal game cost Whitehall a shot at the finals. The Vikings lost the game 8-7.
"This was such a heartbreaking loss for our kids," Whitehall coach Warren Zweigle said. "They went out and competed with everything they had, but it just wasn't meant to be on this day."
The Vikings trailed early after the Trojans scored three times in the second inning, but a three-run fourth tied things up again, and Whitehall scored twice in the fifth to take the lead. Two more runs in the top of the seventh had the Vikings in great position with three outs to get, but they just couldn't get them. Fruitport scored the winning run with two out.
Aiden Raymond connected on a home run in the game, getting two hits in all and driving in three runs. Kyle Stratton drove in a pair of runs on one hit.
Christian Smolen pitched very well for Whitehall, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing three runs (none earned) on three hits while striking out nine. He hit his state-mandated pitch count limit at that point, though, and had to be taken out. In all, Viking pitchers allowed only one earned run, with three errors looming large.
Cayden Ritchie also starred for the Vikings in the game, getting two hits and adding one more stolen base to his record-breaking season. He finished with 72 steals, which Zweigle said is second in the state coaches' association's record books.
"I can't say enough about Cayden Ritchie and the effort he gave on the bases this year," Zweigle said. "What a treat for the rest of us to watch him on the base paths.
"Our seniors - Ryan Brandenburg, Ryan Findorff, Aiden Raymond, Cayden Ritchie, Christian Smolen, Connor Young, and Colin Zygmuntowski - are going to be tough to replace. They played so many different positions and gave so much to this team."