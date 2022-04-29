Whitehall earned a much-needed sweep Thursday at Comstock Park, halting its losing streak at nine. The Vikings won 5-3 and 11-5.
The Whitehall bats, which had been slumping of late, finally came to life in the fifth inning of game one with three runs to break a scoreless tie. The Vikes added two more runs in the sixth.
Jack McDowell pitched an excellent game, allowing no earned runs on six hits and striking out five. Landon Howe led the offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Evan Ritchie added two hits.
Whitehall (4-9) kept the momentum going by piling up nine runs in the first three innings of the nightcap, cruising to the win. Kyle Stratton and Ryne Christensen each got two hits, and Stratton scored three times. Howe drove in a pair of runs.
Whitehall drew 12 walks in the win, which helped Christensen and Ryan Goodrich, who combined for five of them, reach base every time up. Sam Cole got the win, allowing three earned runs and striking out four in six innings.