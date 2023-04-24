Whitehall played two impressive games last Friday, defeating Comstock Park 3-1 and 15-2. Each game was five innings.
All the opener's runs were scored in the second inning, and Isaac VanAmberg brought in the winning runs with a two-out two-run single. Landon Howe and Noah Meinert each got two hits. Kyle Stratton went all five innings, allowing no earned runs on just one hit. He struck out six and walked one.
The Vikes' strong pitching continued in game two, as Jack McDowell allowed one earned run on three hits, fanning four. The Vikings racked up 11 hits at the plate, led by three apiece from VanAmberg and Ryan Goodrich. VanAmberg drove in three runs and Goodrich scored three. Cash Bloomberg-Brown added two hits and two RBIs and also scored three times.