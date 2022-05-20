Whitehall dominated Thursday's doubleheader against Grant, winning games 12-3 and 9-5.
In game one, the Vikings (11-18) collected six extra-base hits and scored in each of their first six times at the plate. Ryne Christensen led the way with two hits and four RBI, and Jaden Brinkert and Brendan Schmehil also had two hits each. Kyle Stratton stole four bases and Christensen swiped three. Isaac VanAmberg got the win, striking out 10 and allowing five hits in 6 2/3 innings.
The Vikings took the nightcap with a hot start, scoring six times in the first three frames. All 10 hits came from five players: Christensen, Stratton, Landon Howe, Maddox Varela and Taryn Hardy each got two hits. Hardy drove in three runs and Christensen brought in two. Varela scored three times. Jack McDowell led the Viking pitchers, firing 3 1/3 innings and allowing one run.