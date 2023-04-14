WHITEHALL — Whitehall rode great pitching and timely hitting to a doubleheader sweep in its season opener Thursday against Mason County Central, 6-2 and 12-2.
The Vikings only allowed four hits combined in the two games. Ryne Christensen pitched a one-hitter in the opener, striking out seven and walking three. Landon Howe led the offense with two doubles and three RBI, and Isaac VanAmberg and Jack McDowell each also had two hits. Kyle Stratton doubled and drove in two runs.
Whitehall ended game two by mercy rule in the fifth inning, scoring six times in the second to take control. The Vikes were aided by eight MCC errors. VanAmberg drove in four runs on two hits, and Jaden Brinkert went 4-for-4 in the game, including a pair of doubles. McDowell got two more hits as well. VanAmberg pitched an abbreviated two-hitter and struck out eight.