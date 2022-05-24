Whitehall swept a West Michigan Conference doubleheader from Shelby Monday afternoon, 5-1 and 8-1, concluding league action.
Viking pitching was solid throughout the day, allowing eight hits in the two games.
Isaac VanAmberg took the ball in game one and allowed only three hits, striking out 11 Tigers. On offense, Whitehall (15-18, 7-7 WMC) jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning and never looked back. Kyle Stratton tripled twice, driving in a run and scoring another. Ryne Christensen, Landon Howe, Noah Meinert, Jaden Brinkert and Maddox Varela each also got a hit in the win.
Whitehall scored in each of the six times it batted in game two. Stratton again got two hits and scored three runs. Ryan Goodrich got two hits, one of them a double, and scored a run and drove in another. Varela tripled, scored and drove in a run. Brinkert also got a base hit. Taryn Hardy allowed no earned runs on the mound, scattering five hits and fanning five batters.