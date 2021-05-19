WHITEHALL — Whitehall lost a West Michigan Conference doubleheader to North Muskegon Tuesday by scores of 12-0 and 5-2.
Game one was cut to five innings by the mercy rule. The Norsemen scored five times in the first inning and six in the fifth, although Whitehall held them in the three innings in between. Charlie Branch pitched a five-inning no-hitter against Whitehall, striking out 12.
Whitehall (7-17, 2-8 WMC) jumped ahead early in game two with a two-run first inning, but the Norsemen wiped out Viking hitting from there and scored four times in the second. Connor Young and Christian Smolen each got a hit and drove in a run for Whitehall. Jaden Brinkert pitched 1 2/3 strong innings of relief, allowing only one baserunner.