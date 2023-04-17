Whitehall lost a pair of games to Zeeland East Saturday by scores of 5-2 and 7-3.
The Vikings (2-2) moved ahead early on a run-scoring single by Isaac VanAmberg and were tied as late as the fifth inning of game one, but the Chix broke the tie and secured the win. Jaden Brinkert had Whitehall's other RBI in the game. Kyle Stratton pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and striking out six.
Zeeland East jumped ahead with six second-inning runs in game two and the Vikings couldn't recover. VanAmberg had two more hits and an RBI, and Ryan Goodrich drove in two runs. Taryn Hardy pitched well, allowing one run in 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and no walks.