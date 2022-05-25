Whitehall rallied with two runs in the final inning to knock off Hopkins, 5-4, in an exciting battle Tuesday night at Meijer Sports Complex in Rockford.
Ryne Christensen ran across the plate with the winning run on a wild pitch by Hopkins in the seventh. Prior to that, Landon Howe drove in Kyle Stratton, who stole third base earlier in the at-bat, on a fielder's choice to tie the game. Howe's tying RBI was his third of the game; he also had an RBI double in the win.
Whitehall (16-18) made the most of four hits overall. Stratton, Christensen and Brendan Schmehil also got a hit apiece. Stratton and Christensen each scored twice.
Jack McDowell pitched six strong innings for Whitehall, striking out seven, walking two and allowing four hits. Jaden Brinkert struck out the side in the seventh and earned the win.