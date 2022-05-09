Whitehall dominated the competition Saturday in the GMAA Tier 2 tournament, claiming the championship with a 9-1 win over Ravenna at Marsh Field.
The Vikings won their two pool-play games at home against Muskegon, by an incredible 38-1 margin, and over Western Michigan Christian, 11-3.
In the championship game, Whitehall scored five times in the first three innings and led 9-0 at one point. Ryne Christensen pitched five sparkling innings of one-hit ball, striking out four, to earn the win, and also led the offense with two hits and three RBI. Kyle Stratton also got two hits, and Brendan Schmehil drove in two runs.
In pool play, Whitehall blasted Muskegon with eight runs in the first and 26 in the second. According to a report by CatchMark's Scott DeCamp, the Big Reds were asked by umpires if they wanted to forfeit the game at one point and declined. Whitehall slowed down in the third, scoring four times.
The Vikings drew 17 walks and got 19 hits in the game against Muskegon. Stratton got four hits, drove in three runs and scored six times, and Christensen got three hits, scored four times and drove in five. Landon Howe also drove in five, on two hits, and Sam Cole got three hits and plated four. Noah Meinert and Isaac VanAmberg got two hits and three RBI each. Jack McDowell and Taryn Hardy teamed up for three innings on the mound.
Whitehall's bats continued to perform well against Christian in the second pool-play game, scoring seven times in the first two innings. Meinert got four hits and drove in three runs, and Howe got three hits and plated five. Stratton also got three hits. VanAmberg picked up the win on the mound, striking out six.