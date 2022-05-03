Whitehall's bats struggled again Monday in a doubleheader loss to Forest Hills Eastern at Meijer Sports Complex in Rockford, 6-0 and 7-0.
The Vikings (4-13) were no-hit in the opening game by Hawks' pitcher Caleb Kuiper, who struck out eight in the dominant effort. Noah Meinert drew a walk to prevent a perfect game. Jack McDowell pitched four strong innings of relief, allowing one earned run and five hits.
Game two was scoreless until the fifth, when the Hawks broke through for five runs. Whitehall managed two hits, one each by Jaden Brinkert and Evan Ritchie, and two walks on offense, but struck out 14 times against Jacob Pallo. Pitcher Isaac VanAmberg had a strong start but was victimized by defensive errors, as only two of the five runs he gave up in the fifth were earned.